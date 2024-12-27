Department responds to road safety concerns

DIT will conduct a safety audit to assess possible treatments around the Bylth Road/Emu Flat Road Intersection. (James Swanborough: 450617)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Following a meeting with community members last week, Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) officials have outlined possible outcomes for […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -