News Debate on drought response 27/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Craig Davis of Crop Consulting Services (far left) and Shane Cunningham of Cunningham's Balaklava (second left) speak with Nicola Centofanti MLC and Opposition Leader Vincent Tarzia MP during their visit to Balaklava recently. (Jarrad Delaney: 449956) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 449956 Jarrad Delaney As communities across regional South Australia continue to grapple with the effects of drought, community members and the State Opposition […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -