Sport Rescue chopper blows Buffalos Bash 27/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Lower North Cricket Club players gathered in front of the MedSTAR helicopter which landed at Ralli Park in the middle of the first Buffalo Bash. (Supplied: Kirsti McPharlin) - Advertisement - Terry Bevan The much anticipated Buffalos Bash was abandoned halfway through the clash at Balaklava on Saturday due to the landing of […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -