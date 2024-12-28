Local Italian scoops international award

Committee member Pam Datson and RFDS Clare Support Group president Bonnie Stanley were pleased with the success of the Christmas Trading table. (Jaynie Morris: 450076)
- Advertisement -

Popular Ragu & Co Italian restaurant in Clare has once again been recognised for its outstanding cuisine, service and ambiance. […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -