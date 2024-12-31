News Looking Back on 2024 – October 31/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Gerald Mullighan from Wyara Poll Merino Stud with one of his rams on show at the Jamestown Show. (Jarrad Delaney: 436035) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 436035 - Despite a challenging season for farmers, crowds came out in droves for annual agricultural shows across the Mid North, […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -