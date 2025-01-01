Elders’ Doherty wins Safety Award

- Advertisement -

A member of the Elders Virginia team has been recognised at the annual One Elders Awards, held in Adelaide on December 11.

Sales support officer at Elders Virginia, Liam Doherty received the One Elders Safety Award, which recognises someone who demonstrated a commitment to safety, going above and beyond expectations to ensure a safe environment for staff.

Mr Doherty has been recognised for his efforts to maintain a safe working environment while serving as branch manager for Elders Alice Springs, which included ensuring the availability of defibrillators, managing sliding door maintenance, addressing council matters, overseeing contractor safety and maintaining licences and first aid compliance.

In 2024, Mr Doherty also tackled significant safety risks, including the implementation of a site lockdown system for employee protection during potential robberies, and introducing a work system to prevent pedestrian involvement in hazardous loading procedures.

Following his acceptance of the award, Mr Doherty expressed his gratitude and said it truly reflected his team’s efforts in improving safety.

“I firmly believe that when it comes to safety you are only as good as your team, because safety is a team effort,” he said.

“Alice Springs provides a unique environment with particular safety issues that the branch collectively addressed, such as installing a perimeter fence to improve branch security.

“I am extremely honoured to have received this award, which recognises the branch’s outstanding teamwork in developing solutions to improve safety for both employees and customers alike.”

Elders safety business partner Ben Northwood praised Mr Doherty as someone who went above and beyond, excelling in all facets of his work with the company.

“In terms of safety specifically, Liam has been diligent in lowering risk on site under very challenging conditions,” he said.

“He is most deserving of this accolade, and I am confident that this will not be the last time we see him on an awards stage.”

The One Elders Awards program celebrates individuals and teams who made significant contributions to the company, with nominees selected by the Elders network and their peers for embodying and consistently demonstrating core values of integrity, accountability, teamwork, innovation and customer focus.