News Sevenhill unveils historic walking journey 20/01/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Sevenhill staff (Viticulturalist Craig Richards Left and Winemaker Will Shields Right) standing in front of the St Ignatius of Loyola Shrine, one of the 17 points of interest on the Heritage Trail walk. (Supplied: Tim Davies Clare Media) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Sevenhill Cellars Digital Walking Trail: A historic walking journey through cultural and spiritual heritage. Sevenhill Cellars have unveiled a new […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -