Sevenhill unveils historic walking journey

Sevenhill staff (Viticulturalist Craig Richards Left and Winemaker Will Shields Right) standing in front of the St Ignatius of Loyola Shrine, one of the 17 points of interest on the Heritage Trail walk. (Supplied: Tim Davies Clare Media)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Sevenhill Cellars Digital Walking Trail: A historic walking journey through cultural and spiritual heritage. Sevenhill Cellars have unveiled a new […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -