Cannabis crop discovered at Bowmans

A 70-year-old man from Bowmans has been reported for cultivating cannabis, trafficking a non-commercial quantity of cannabis and possessing prescribed equipment. (SAPOL)
- Advertisement -

A cannabis crop has been seized during a search of a property at Bowmans on Thursday. Police from Yorke Mid […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -