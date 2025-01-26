News Firefighters contain Halbury fire 26/01/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail A fire bomber makes one of seven drops on the fire ground at Halbury, with CFS and SA Police also on the scene on Blyth Plains Road. (Jarrad Delaney: 455379) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 455379 Jarrad Delaney Country Fire Service firefighters, with the help of water bombers, have managed to quickly contain a grass fire at Halbury […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -