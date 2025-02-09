News New school starters 2025 09/02/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Reception students from Balaklava Primary School's Room Six class. Fletcher, Brody, Austin, Hunter, Remme, Claire, Angus, Deakon, Stephen and Jack. (Tyler Powell: 456697) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 456697 Last week was the start of the new school year, with students across the region putting on their uniforms and […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -