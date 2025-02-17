News Independent steps up in Grey 17/02/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Independent for Grey candidate Anita Kuss with her daughter Alyssa Crisp at the announcement made on February 14 in Port Pirie (Neralie Bailey: 459872_01) - Advertisement - Neralie Bailey Local and Uni Hub Spencer Gulf chief executive officer, Anita Kuss will be contesting the upcoming federal election as the […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -