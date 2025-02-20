Eudunda’s President’s Fours Challenge tournament a success

At front Winners Eudunda -Mally Schutz, Andrew 'Frankie' Pfitzner, Geoff Schmidt, Bill Mader Runners-up Peterborough- Gary Brakenridge, Don Burnell, David Chambers, Trevor Philp (Supplied)
- Advertisement -

Last Tuesday, February 18, Eudunda Bowling Club hosted the President’s Fours Challenge in ideal weather conditions. Despite a few less […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -