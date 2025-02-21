Stephen Rufus returns as Orroroo CEO

Stephen Rufus returns to the position of chief executive officer at District Council of Orroroo Carrieton, having previously held the role between 2014 and 2017. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -

District Council of Orroroo Carrieton has announced the appointment of Stephen Rufus as its new chief executive officer, following a […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -