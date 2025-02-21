News Stephen Rufus returns as Orroroo CEO 21/02/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Stephen Rufus returns to the position of chief executive officer at District Council of Orroroo Carrieton, having previously held the role between 2014 and 2017. (Supplied) - Advertisement - District Council of Orroroo Carrieton has announced the appointment of Stephen Rufus as its new chief executive officer, following a […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -