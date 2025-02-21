Prime Minister announces $2.4 billion package for Whyalla

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke with workers after announcing the $2.4 billion workforce package. (Jack O'Halloran). 460892.
- Advertisement -
Jack O'Halloran

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Whyalla Steelworks this morning to announce a $2.4 billion workforce package, after the OneSteel […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -