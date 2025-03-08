Help to preserve historic Burra mining site

Minister Farrell, Minister Plibersek, Regional Council of Goyder Mayor Bill Gebhardt, NTSA President Millie Nicholls and Copper Coast Council Mayor Rosyln Talbot in Burra on Thursday. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -

A $128,000 funding commitment from the Federal Government will go towards enhancing accessibility to Morphett’s Engine House and Burra Mine […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -