News Childcare deserts top priority as election approaches 11/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The community of Pt Broughton and surrounds gathered with representatives across the political spectrum last week to raise concerns on childcare across much of the state. (Tim Davies - Clare Media) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Port Broughton hosted a launch event for the Regional Childcare Desert Advocacy Project (RCDAP) on Tuesday, March 4. Drawing together […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -