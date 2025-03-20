Drought hits conservation park

Spring Gully, located to the south of Clare, was first gazetted as a Wildlife Reserve in 1962 and later proclaimed as a Conservation Park to protect a significant population of red stringybark trees, which have seen significant dieback in recent years. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

While local producers are well aware of the harsh conditions which have been affecting crops over the past year, the […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -