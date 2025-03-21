News Hands on harmony lesson at Balaklava 21/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Balaklava High School students Tait Hadley, Sophie Tiller and Tess Rana are caught orange-handed after adding their handprints to the mural on Harmony Day. (Jarrad Delaney: 467215) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Harmony Day was on Friday, March 21 and Balaklava High School embraced the message of the day with an artistic […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -