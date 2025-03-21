News Safer Place reminder for residents 21/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Kevyna Gardner from the Balaklava Area Committee holds the fridge magnet showing residents where the Bushfire Safer Place in town is located, as well as community hubs. (Jarrad Delaney: 467026) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Balaklava residents are being provided with a reminder of where the safest areas are during a time of bushfire, one […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -