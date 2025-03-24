News Slow Food comes to Clare Valley 24/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Uppside recieves the 'Snail of Approval.' From left are Tania Paola (immediate past president Slow Food South Australia), Christian Uppill, Caity Uppill, Slow Food SA committee member Simon Millcock and Slow Food SA president Rosa Matto. (James Swanborough: 467472) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Two Clare Valley businesses have been honoured as the first in the region to receive the globally recognised ‘Snail of […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -