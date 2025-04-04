News A new roof for Edie 04/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Construction of a canopy at Burra Railway Station has commenced, marking the final stages of a long journey of renewal for the station. (Supplied) - Advertisement - James Swanborough After five years of waiting, Burra Railway Station is undergoing a significant transformation this month, with the erection of a […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -