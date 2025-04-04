News Free kids fun run as part of Clare Running Festival 04/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Head down to Clare Oval prior to 9.30am this Sunday, April 6 to take part in a free kids fun run, as part of the Clare Valley Running Festival. (supplied) - Advertisement - As part of the SA Road Runners Club Clare Valley Running Festival this Sunday, April 6, Kids from Reception to […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -