News Feedback sought for new Retirement Villages Act 10/04/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The State Government is encouraging community members to have their say regarding proposed regulations to support the new Retirement Villages (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act 2024 which started late last month. (File) - Advertisement - The State Government is encouraging community members to have their say regarding proposed regulations to support the new Retirement Villages […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -