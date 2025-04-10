Only way is up for Virginia

The leadership group at Virginia for 2025. From left are Nathan Warren, Beau Matthews, Chris Foura, Daniel Kaipara, Marques Graham and Aidan Ponton. (Jarrad Delaney: 468696)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

After finishing bottom for the past two seasons, Virginia is determined to getting back to playing, and enjoying their own […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -