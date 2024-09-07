Hart and Rocky River celebrate 20 year partnership

- Advertisement -

Ahead of this year’s Field Day, Hart Field-Site Group is recognising a two-decade partnership that has made events like it possible.

This year will see the Hart group celebrate a special 20-year partnership with platinum sponsor of the Hart Field Day, Rocky River Ag.

Hart is recognised as one of Australia’s premier grains research field-sites and group chairperson Andre Sabeeney said the research his team was able to do continued to expand, possible through partnerships with organisations like Rocky River Ag.

“Our sponsors are essential to Hart’s success, and the enduring support from Rocky River Ag, Case IH, CNH Industrial Capital, and Flexicoil over the past 20 years has been extraordinary,” he said.

“The Rocky River Ag team and partners are humble in their generosity and genuine supporters of the ag industry.”

Mr Sabeeney said thanks to support of sponsors like Rocky River Ag, the Hart group had been able to provide free or low-cost access to events and information-sharing to the state’s grain growers.

“One of Hart’s core values is ‘value for money’ and at the heart of that is providing farmers with access to our work via events, workshops and publications like trial results, videos and podcasts free, or at the lowest cost possible,” he said.

“We can achieve that by working with commercial partners to help cover some of those costs.

“Thanks to industry support, Hart is also able to conduct a number of demonstrations and trials relevant to our growers that are not otherwise funded by research and development bodies.

“We thank all of our sponsors, and especially Rocky River Ag in this milestone year.”

Rocky River Ag dealer principal Lynton Smart said it had been pleasing to see the development and growth of the Hart Field Day over the past two decades, and commended the committee – past and present – for its work.

“The hard work that the Hart Field Day Group put in to the research and workshops is a benefit to everyone in agriculture,” he said.

“Rocky River Ag, Case IH, CNH Industrial Capital and Flexicoil are very proud and privileged to have been the Platinum sponsors of Hart for 20 years.

“Previous dealer principal Rob Dingle signed us up as sponsors all those years ago, and 20 years on we are extremely proud and honoured of our long association with Hart and the Hart Field Day.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at is year’s main event on September 17 where we will have on display a range of Case IH and Flexi-Coil machinery.”