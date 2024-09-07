News Spring lamb in season 07/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Fashion will be a highlight of this year's program, with the Wool Fashion Design Awards and Exhibition running from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 September at the Auburn Institute. (supplied) - Advertisement - Over the course of five years, Clare Valley Festival of the Lamb has grown into an annual Spring Equinox event, […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -