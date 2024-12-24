Young producers announced for committee

- Advertisement -

Grain Producers SA (GPSA) has announced the appointments to its newly formed Young Grain Producers Committee, which will play an important role in shaping the future of South Australia’s grain industry policy and advocacy.

Designed to foster leadership, policy engagement, and development opportunities for the next generation of grain producers, the Committee will be chaired by GPSA Grower Director and industry leader Deanna Paech.

The Young Grain Producers Committee includes local representatives • Cameron Longbottom and Dili Schoenberg, alongside Deanna Paech (Chair, Murraylands); Andrew Hunt (Mallee); Matthew Cadd (Yorke Peninsula); Dion Trezona (Eyre Peninsula); Matthew Howell (Upper South East); Dr Penny Roberts (South East).

GPSA Chief Executive Officer Brad Perry highlighted the importance of having a specific avenue to receive policy and advocacy advice on grain issues related to the younger generation.

“The Young Grain Producers Committee reflects GPSA’s commitment to ensuring a vibrant and sustainable future for South Australia’s grain sector. This diverse group of passionate and driven individuals will bring fresh perspectives to the challenges and opportunities facing our industry,” he said.

“It is fantastic to have Deanna Paech chair the committee as she is not only a grain producer at Palmer in the Murraylands but an experienced industry leader.

“It is also exciting to see representation from across South Australia, ensuring we capture the breadth of experiences and expertise from grain producers in our key cropping regions.

“This initiative demonstrates GPSA’s long-term investment in building leadership capacity within our industry. We look forward to supporting the Committee as it provides important advice on key policy matters and contributes to GPSA’s advocacy on behalf of South Australian grain producers.

“The Young Grain Producer Committee will meet at least three times per year to address issues impacting young growers and identify opportunities to strengthen the youth voice in industry discussions.”