Livestock SA shares GARP concerns

Livestock SA has responded to the Malinauskas Government’s Greater Adelaide Regional Plan (GARP) announcement and is concerned it prioritises urban expansion at the expense of prime agricultural land.

The government’s policy previously recognised the importance of protecting food-producing regions, stating these areas must be preserved to support food security, economic growth, and South Australia’s global reputation as a premium producer of food and fibre.

Now Livestock SA sees this commitment has been abandoned to make way for urban sprawl, despite clear warning from industry leaders and rural communities.

Livestock SA chairperson Gillian Fennell said the organisation understood and appreciated the need for affordable housing, which was also a very real challenge for the red meat and livestock industry in regional areas, but swapping crops for concrete was not the answer.

“South Australian agriculture feeds and clothes people living in our state and nation and is an integral part of global food security,” she said.

“Livestock SA is concerned that within a few short years the government’s rhetoric has gone from acknowledging our food-producing and agricultural areas ‘assets to protected’ to simply house blocks.

“The Environment and Food Production Areas (EFPAs) were created to safeguard South Australia’s most arable and productive land from urban sprawl.

“The government talks about strategic planning, but where is the long-term vision for agriculture? Once this land is lost, it is lost forever – there is no going back. Urban growth should not come at the cost of our ability to produce food and fibre.”

Ms Fennell acknowledged the cost-of-living crisis was impacting all Australians but said pushing agriculture into less suitable land that was less reliable and wiould require higher inputs would only further increase food prices in the long term.

“South Australia is already one of the most urbanised jurisdictions in Australia, with four out of five people living in the Greater Adelaide area,” she said.

“Livestock SA would welcome a future focused discussion about how we can provide greater opportunities and supporting policies, including housing affordability, to encourage population growth in regional towns rather than further urban sprawl into prime agricultural land.

“Well planned regional development can provide economic benefits, ease housing pressure in the city, and strengthen rural communities.”

Livestock SA had urged the government to half proposed changes until the 2027 EFPA review is completed with full consultation, ensuring agriculture has a permanent voice in planning decisions that impact its future.

“South Australia needs a balanced plan that protects both housing needs and vital farmland to safeguard food security, economic sustainability, and climate resilience,” Ms Fennell said.