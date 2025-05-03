It always rains after a dry spell!

Andrew Parker

Over Easter there was the odd rainfall amount worth mentioning with 17 and 18mm recorded at Hoyleton and even a recording of 30mm. For the

majority, however, it was either nil or 7-8mm, which for most was the biggest rain event since October last year.

I also checked my season break entries and there were several I missed: Kim Vater of Saddleworth assures me he has the inside line with

his tip being May 17, and Day’s Hill farmer Michael Day agrees. Balaklava’s Darren Scholz has tipped May 22.

Meanwhile, dry seeding is underway again this season with many growers easing into their cropping plan by going in dry.

The advantages of sowing dry:

– Trash flow through seeding equipment is easier

– There is no need for knockdown herbicides

– When it does rain germination is rapid as the soil is still warm

– It takes pressure off for other jobs when it does rain

The disadvantages of sowing dry:

– False germination if not followed up by substantial rainfall

– Missing out on using a knockdown on the first flush of weeds and volunteers

– More reliance on expensive selective herbicides

– Rodent damage in some seasons

– Heavy rainfall may wash pre-emergent chemicals into the wrong place causing early crop damage

– Missing out on the awesome smell of seed being sown into a moist soil profile

Olive trees – dead or dying?

The extremely dry spell across the Mid North has caused vast losses of olive groves. Many of these groves were planted in the late 1980s and early 1990s and were irrigated by mains water.

Incorrect varieties and a downward trend in the olive oil market meant they were often not worth harvesting. Over the last decade or so, many of these olive groves have been left to fend for themselves receiving no additional water and subsequently they are dead or dying.

A healthy green olive grove indicates the owner has continued to maintain their stand and more than likely have a niche market for their olives.

Personally, I have never been a fan of the olive tree. They are an introduced weed, escape into native bushland, and are usually hard to kill.

Interestingly, I notice roadside stands seem to be surviving well. Perhaps they are a more robust weed-type variety. Happy for anyone to correct me on that.

Riverboat 60

By the time this goes to print I will have reached the milestone age of 60 years, which means I can get a Seniors card and know a whole lot of stuff most people are not remotely interested in.

The conversations have also changed at get-togethers with my peers, with less party talk, and more talk about how often you need to get up to pee at night.

There are some good things though. To celebrate my 60th I notched up a first: a seven-night houseboat cruise on the Murray River.

We hired a 12-berth houseboat from Unforgettable Houseboats at Mannum. Each of the six suites were equipped with an ensuite (this was important – see above comment).

During the week we rotated 26 people through. It was a great time cruising to Walkers Flat and back, finding a spot to tie up each night to watch the river drift by.

We took kayaks and a few of the keen bird watchers were able to see a lot of birdlife.

Our evening entertainment included ‘Park’s Hard Quiz 60’ (topics: The Holden Commodore, The Castle, The Sound Of Music, Sea Change, European Duck Breeds, The Human Body, and Camping Etiquette); a Murder Mystery Night; Bingo Night; Hawaiian Shirt Night, and Wear Orange for the Sail Away Night.

I highly recommend cruising on the Murray by houseboat. Everyone loved it.