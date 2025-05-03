Normal numbers and good competition

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – April 29

Numbers returned to normal as agents offered 6500 lambs and 1200 sheep. Quality was fair to good across the pens.

The addition of a further Victorian based processor saw some good competition from the usual trade and processor buyers, with feeders and restockers also more active.

Lamb prices lifted across the market with some lambs up to $30 per head dearer, while the modest sheep offering also sold to stronger competition.

Crossbred store lambs sold from $90 to $130 as ideal stores ranged from $140 to $169. Ideal trade types sold from $175 to $185, heavy weights ranged from $195 to $210 with extreme heavy weights fetching $260 to $300 per head.

Merino store lambs sold from $65 to to $155, trade merinos ranged from $160 to $185 with heavy shorn merinos fetching $190 to $230 per head. Heavy sheep sold from $160 to $188, trade types ranged from $110 to $130 with light sheep fetching $60 to $90 per head.

Cattle – April 29

Quality was fair to good as agents offered 180 liveweight cattle and 40 open auction calves. The usual trade and processor buyers, feeders and restockers provided steady competition in a sale that returned a generally firm to slightly dearer trend.

Vealers sold from 320 cents to 360 cents as trade steers sold from 330 cents to 350 cents, with heifers ranging from 310 cents to 330 cents. Restocker steers ranged from 300 cents to 330 cents, with heifers fetching 180 cents to 300 cents per kilogram.

Feeder steers sold from 340 cents to 365 cents, with heifers fetching 320 cents to 340 cents. Heavy steers sold from 320 cents to 340 cents with similar heifers fetching 300 cents to 320 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows sold from 280 cents to 300 cents, with light cows fetching 180 cents to 250 cents per kilogram.