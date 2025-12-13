Good support for supplementary fed cattle and better bred yearlings

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 9 December

Numbers increased marginally as agents offered 7500 lambs and 2200 sheep with just under 1000 hoggets in the mix. Quality was again extremely mixed as the majority of the lamb offering are now drying off and generally lacking in freshness.

Merino lambs made up a good percentage of the lamb offering with most in only two-score condition. The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with specialty butchers and strong restocker and feeder activity.

Prices remained on average either side of firm. Sheep quality was generally fair to good with prices holding firm on the previous sale.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $110 to $188 as light weights ranged from $170 to $198. Light trades sold from $192 to $236 as trade weights returned $240 to $260.

Heavy weights sold from $250 to $278 with extreme heavy weights to $300 per head. Light older lambs sold from $128 to $170 as light trades ranged from $190 to $220.

Trade weights returned $248 to $257 with heavy weights selling from $260 to $268 per head. Hoggets sold from $154 to $272 per head.

Medium weight mutton sold from $124 to $160 with heavy weights returning $196 to $225 per head. The few wethers on offer ranged from $128 to $165 per head.

Cattle – 9 December

Numbers increased this week as agents offered 440 liveweight cattle and 184 open auction calves. Quality was hard to find in the generally extremely mixed selection of cattle on offer.

However, some local supplementary fed cattle and better bred yearlings found good buyer support. A sizeable consignment of mixed pastoral cattle were also on offer and cleared at rates equal to the previous sale.

The usual trade and processor buyers operated on suitable drafts with specialty butchers keen to fill their orders. Feeders and restockers provided steady competition throughout the offering.

Vealers sold firm fetching 460 cents to 502 cents per kilogram as yearlings sold easier with steers selling from 440 cents to 460 cents and heifers 420 cents to 440 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers and heifers found good support as steers sold from 510 cents to 595 cents, with heifers returning 490 cents to 550 cents per kilogram, with both dearer.

Feeder steers and heifers were mixed in quality and sold to an easier trend with steers selling from 440 cents to 460 cents and heifers 400 cents to 430 cents per kilogram.

Heavy steers and heifers also eased as steers ranged from 380 cents to 420 cents and heifers 360 cents to 420 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows also eased in prices as they returned 340 cents to 460 cents with light cows dearer to range from 330 cents to 420 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 340 cents to 420 cents per kilogram.