Sport Finals start a week early 06/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Stephen Read, Owen, watches his bowl in anticipation during Saturday's division one match against Mallala, which resulted in a draw. Photos: Lisa Schulz 392826_09 - Advertisement - The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the minor round this weekend as several matches in each division […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -