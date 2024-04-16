Sport Triple figures the Roosters’ goal 16/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Two Wells' 2024 leadership group: Luke Barnett (vice captain), Caleb Edmead (coach) and Dylan Wise (captain). PHOTO: TYLER POWELL 400949_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 400949 Tyler Powell Following an undefeated season and the side’s third consecutive premiership, Two Wells head into season 2024 as hungry as ever […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -