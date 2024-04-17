Finals focus for matured Owls

Angle Vale's 2024 leadership group: Daniel Towell (vice captain), Jaydn Goodfellow (co-captain) and Jayden Ruediger (co-captain). Photo: Tyler Powell 400950_01
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Despite finishing second on the ladder last season, Angle Vale were knocked out of the 2023 finals series in straight […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -