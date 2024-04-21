Sport NEFL ANZAC Day under lights 21/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Rooster Jayden O'Neill collects the ball during the clash between North Clare and BBH last season. The two teams will meet under lights at Clare on ANZAC Day. Photos: Terry Bevan - Advertisement - Terry Bevan The 2024 North Eastern Football League season kicks off on ANZAC Day, April 25, with a stand alone clash between […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -