Sport Mallala youth continue to grow 07/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Mallala's Riley Thorne tries to deflect the ball away from Angle Vale's Andrew Wright during Saturday's A grade game. Photos: Lisa Schulz 405630_01 - Advertisement - Tyler Powell Following a five goal to none opening quarter, Mallala secured its second win of the season, defeating Angle Vale by […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -