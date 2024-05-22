Sport From sprinting to sprint cycling 22/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Horizon Christian School student Kelechi Ekwomadu claimed a silver medal at the Australian Athletics Championships but has since been offered a sprint cycling opportunity through SASI. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED - Advertisement - Tyler Powell After claiming a silver and bronze medal at the Australian Athletics Championships last month, Kelechi Ekwomadu has since been offered a sprint […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -