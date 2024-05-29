Magpies hopeful of 5-2 start

Mallala's Timothy Atkins is quick to get the handball away as his Virginia opponent applies pressure. PHOTOS: TYLER POWELL 409846_04
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Following a 41-point loss to Balaklava in round five, Mallala bounced back to winning form at home on Saturday, recording […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -