Sport Southern Saintly 200 for Ah Chee 19/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Lisa Ah Chee (second left) celebrates her 200th game for Eudunda Robertstown Netball Club, with daughters Maddie and Rubi, and mum Trish Clarke. Photos: Gabrielle Hall - Advertisement - Eudunda Robertstown stalwart Lisa Ah Chee brought up game 200 for the club at Eudunda on Saturday. Lisa joined the […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -