Sport Magpies take control early on 31/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Virginia player-coach Daniel Kaipara boots the ball forward during Saturday's game. (Tyler Powell: 422111_06) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 422111 Tyler Powell Mallala recorded a 78-point win over Virginia on Saturday to remain in the top four. Seven goal opportunities to none […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -