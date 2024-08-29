Sport Peckers burst Eagles bubble 29/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Balaklava's Emily Shepherd steadies to shoot as Hummocks' Annie Burton applies pressure. (Tyler Powell: 427607_09) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 427607 Tyler Powell Balaklava’s A1 side secured its spot in the prelim after defeating Hummocks by 15 goals on Saturday in an elimination […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -