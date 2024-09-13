Saints Bs cruise straight into Grand Final

B grade 2nd semi Saint Brent O'Driscoll gets a handball away in the reserves second semi final at Riverton last Saturday. (Terry Bevan: 430393_08)
- Advertisement -
Terry Bevan

Eudunda Robertstown B Grade cruised straight into the 2024 grand-final with a 39-point win over BSR in the second semi […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -