Sport Saints Bs cruise straight into Grand Final 13/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail B grade 2nd semi Saint Brent O'Driscoll gets a handball away in the reserves second semi final at Riverton last Saturday. (Terry Bevan: 430393_08) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 430393 Terry Bevan Eudunda Robertstown B Grade cruised straight into the 2024 grand-final with a 39-point win over BSR in the second semi […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -