Sport Premiers maintain form in season opener 25/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Up and coming talents Miller Thompson, Anna Schuppan and Corbin Schuppan each played A grade cricket with their dads for Burra on Saturday. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Tyler Powell The Northern Areas Cricket Association welcomed the 2024/25 season on the weekend with the reigning premier, Burra, picking up where […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -