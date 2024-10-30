Pekina/Carrieton secures comfortable win

Wilmington/Melrose's Mark Francis claimed the Showdown Medal with three wickets and 30 runs to his name. He is pictured with team captain Cooper Woolford. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Round two of the Northern Areas Cricket Association was played on the weekend with Pekina/Carrieton, Bundaleer Rangers, Wilmington/Melrose and Burra […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -