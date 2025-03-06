Sport Robertstown progress to the Grand Final 06/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Auburn's Neil Henson measures a close head as Clare Gold's David Quick awaits the outcome. (Tyler Powell: 462897) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 462897 After a wonderful day of bowling in the Semi Finals, Robertstown just got over the line against Clare Blue, Clare […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -