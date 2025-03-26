Sport Davidson bowls Goldcaps to Div One title 26/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Brinkworth/Koolunga won the Colts Division One premiership. (Back): Macauley Smith, Eddie Davidson, Hudson Ward, Lara Meyer, Sophie Weckert, Charlie Crawford, Paul Meyer (coach); (front): Henry Crawford, Hugh Davidson, Will Adams, George Rackham (captain), Eli Mitchell (vice captain), Griffin Hentschke and Banjo Hentschke. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Terry Bevan Hugh Davidson nailed six Redbacks scalps at Blyth on Sunday giving the Goldcaps victory by 81 runs and the 2024-25 […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -