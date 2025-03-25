Robertstown, Clare Green and Auburn premiers!

Kellock Shield premiers, Clare Green. (Back): Ian Howlett, Ron Wurst, Noel Sommerville, Greg Hull, Mike Gierke, Russell Topperwein; (front): Gerry Pawelski, Ros Pink, Pam Curran, Janet Topperwein, Rae Gierke and Margaret Kimber. (Jarrad Delaney: 467241)
- Advertisement -
David Moulds

What a day! In what turned into the most exciting day on memory, Robertstown won their very first Division One, […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -