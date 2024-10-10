Creating a joyous cellar door collective

- Advertisement -

Words: David Sly

- Advertisement -

Photos: John Kruger

Building a more visible presence in Auburn has proved beneficial for Michael and Sharryn Smith’s burgeoning small wine brand – with the success of their new cellar door site in an old villa also providing a springboard for two other small businesses.

The Smiths’ Ulster Park Wines shares the villa at 23 Main North Road in Auburn with Three Little Birds distillery and A Joyful Bunch boutique and eclectic giftware shop – and together they have created a thriving new attraction.

“It came about by serendipity,” explained Sharryn.

“A friend was selling her villa on Main North Road, just as we were leaving our previous rented cellar door space in the Auburn RSL Building.

“We knew the front room would make an ideal tasting room for our wines, so we went ahead and bought the villa, then thought about who else we invite to share the space with us.”

Michael made an approach to Leigh Brown from Three Little Birds distillery in Adelaide to become a co-tenant at 23 Main North Road, being a particular fan of Lee’s shiraz gin.

“We liked the idea of providing something different to Clare with our range of craft spirits, so we initially agreed to do pop-ups on weekends,” Lee said.

“That has now seen us move inside to established a permanent sales room and tasting space, where we can mix up cocktails for customers.”

Dianne Tilley from A Joyful Bunch also joined the shared space, taking one room in the villa before realising her diverse giftware business needed more space.

Having previously operated as a florist from a space within the Terroir@Auburn building, Dianne’s enterprise had grown to also include clothing, homewares, books and gifts, so she eventually rented three rooms and expanded her range further.

“They’re unique – not the usual things you find in the Clare Valley,” Dianne said.

When the villa opened for business in January 2023, a very friendly and social space was unveiled.

A spacious front lawn attracts a crowd happy to linger, tasting Ulster Park Wines – its flagship Matriarch Shiraz, Pinot Gris, Grenache Rose, Mayors Shiraz and Fernilee Sparkling – and Three Little Birds spirits, in the company of pizzas cooked by Lee Brown in a portable pizza oven he sets up as a popup attraction on the front lawn.

“The crowds that come and enjoy themselves on the front lawn have made our business very visible, and this has undoubtedly prompted more people to stop and see what’s happening,” Sharryn said.

Success has prompted plans to build an enclosed pavilion next to the villa, on the north side of the property.

“It will provide heating and shelter in the colder months, and provide a secure space where we can host functions.”

Still, the three business owners choose to keep modest hours – from noon to 7pm, Friday to Sunday, plus long weekends and some school holidays.

“We want it to always be enjoyable, so we choose the hours that best suit us,” Sharryn continued.

“It took a leap of faith for us to build this larger enterprise, but it has been of such great benefit to Ulster Park Wines and our two neighbours.

“We’ve created a fun vibe in this venue, and we have fun together. It has been a very joyful journey.”