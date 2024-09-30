- Advertisement -

Dean Manderson

For Clare Camera Club in September, to comply with the subject ‘Marine’ the scene did not have to be seen at sea but just had to relate to the sea.

This subject was set with the club’s trip away to Whyalla in mind.

We were hoping for some shots of the cuttlefish gathering, but unfortunately the weather let us down and prevented us venturing out to sea, but despite this plenty of subjects were still found.

Our judge Susie Lipert was on hand to give her suggestions and did find a couple of horizons not quite horizontal … a definite no-no.

The October 4 meeting will feature ‘Flowers’ as the set competition subject. The Clare Garden Club will be attending with

some flowers for us to photograph as well.

Visitors are welcome at the Clare Uniting Church Hall at 8pm. Inquiries to Dianne Stevenson 8842 3872.

Entries for the Clare Show’s photographic section will also close on October 4 . Why not put in some entries and see how you go?

There are always some interesting photos seen at the show.

RESULTS

Set Subject ‘Marine’

Top: ‘Too close for comfort’ by Pam Griffin.

Runner Up: ‘Light the way’ by Lynne Robinson.

Honour: Ian Trengove 2, Jenny Reid 2, Pam Griffin 2, Lynne Robinson 1, Len Scott 1, Kent Peter 1.

Merit: Ian Trengove 1, Glenda Cornwill 1, Jenny Reid 1, Lynne Robinson 1, Dianne Stevenson 1, Pam Griffin 1, Kent Peter 1.

Open Subject

Top: ‘Osprey at lunch’ by Ian Trengove.

Runner Up: ‘Big lizard’ by Glenda Cornwill.

Honour: Glenda Cornwill 2, Jenny Reid 2, Ian Trengove 1, Kent Peter 1, Lynne Robinson 1.

Merit: Dianne Stevenson 2, Janet Paterson 2, Peter Cumic 2, Ian Trengove 2, Nanette Simpson 1, Jenny Reid 1, Kent Peter 1.