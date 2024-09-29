News Ash Barty serves to Playford 29/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Patrick England (10), Mason Rocca (8) and Harry Bertram (11) at Playford Tennis Centre with the some of the books donated by Ash Barty to the Playford Library Service. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Ash Barty, former women’s tennis world number one, has continued to make her presence felt in Playford, donating 40 books […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -